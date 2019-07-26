Tata Motors admits failure to foresee sharp sales slowdown in analyst call
Updated : July 26, 2019 05:23 PM IST
We did not expect the sharpness of the slowdown in the industry, says Group CFO.
Inventories for passenger vehicles crossed 50 days and CVs 60 days in the last quarter.
