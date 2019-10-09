#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Tata launches Tigor EV with extended range at Rs 9.44 lakh

Updated : October 09, 2019 04:14 PM IST

The new version comes at a starting price of Rs 9.44 lakh and has a range of 213 km.
The model will come in three variants and will be available across 30 cities in the country.
The new model offers low cost of ownership, connectivity, the comfort of a sedan and zero emissions.
