Tata launches Tigor EV with extended range at Rs 9.44 lakh

Indian automobile major Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the extended range Tigor EV Electric Sedan. The new version comes at a starting price of Rs 9.44 lakh and has a range of 213 km.

“Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award-winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and government customers, ” said Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, in a statement released by the company.

The new extended variant that is certified by the ARAI comes not long after the launch of the original Tigor EV version and targets the common man. The model will come in three variants, i.e. XE+, XM+ and XT+, and will be made available across 30 cities in the country. It will also come in three colours -- white, blue and silver. As per the company, the new model offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, the comfort of a sedan and zero emissions.

On the specification front, the car will have dual driving modes, i.e. Drive and Sport. Backed by a 21.5 kWh battery pack, the model comes with both fast charging as well as slow AC charging options.

On the security front, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags (XE+ variant has only one airbag for the driver) and an anti-lock braking system as standard safety features. The vehicle also comes with an inbuilt warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km.