Tata, Hyundai, Kia and Jeep offer discounts on unsold SUVs, cars manufactured in 2022

Indian automakers are offering heavy discounts of up to Rs 2.25 lakh on select models to clear stocks before the end of the financial year 2023. These discounts are a usual industry practice and are mostly aimed at moving leftover and slow-moving vehicles. They also hope that these discounts will push sales and improve their retail sales figure.

Major car manufacturers — Tata Motors, Hyundai, Jeep and Skoda — are offering lucrative deals on select models. Moreover, with some carmakers already having announced a price hike, many buyers are also in the queue for a bargain.

Tata Safari:

Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1.25 lakh on its SUV Safari’s manufacturing year 2022 (MY2022) model, depending on the variant selected. This version of the SUV Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that gets 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

Tata Harrier: Tata Group company is offering discounts worth up to Rs 1.2 lakh on its MY2022 model 5-seater counterpart of the Safari, Harrier SUV, depending on the variant selected. The Harrier SUV shares the same powertrain and underpinnings as the Safari but features a spacious interior, tough build quality and smooth automatic transmission.

Jeep Meridian: Jeep’s three-row SUV Meridian is offered with the highest discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the MY2022 stock model. The Jeep Meridian, which was launched in May 2022, is a three-row SUV based on the Compass.

Jeep Compass: American automobile marque’s Compass’ MY 2022 stock is available with a discount of up to Rs 1.7 lakh, including Dealer end schemes. Jeep Compass comes loaded with features like 4WD tech and a punchy diesel engine. The Compass Diesel comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Honda City 5th Gen: The Japanese automaker is providing discounts and offers of up to Rs 1 lakh and additional benefits from Dealer’s end offers on select leftover variants. The company is expected to launch the facelift version of its sedan City on March 02, 2023.

The Honda City comes in three variants — V, VX and ZX. It has petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission choices. As per ARAI certifications, the Honda City mileage is 17.8kmpl for the petrol manual, 18.4kmpl for the petrol CVT automatic and 24.1kmpl for the diesel manual.

Skoda Kushaq: Skoda is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1.25 lakh on its Creta rival SUV, Kushaq on its select leftover MY2022 models. Interestingly, this SUV had also scored a five-star rating under Global NCAP’s new protocols.

Volkswagen Taigun: German automaker Volkswagen is providing Taigun's select leftover MY2022 models with discounts up to Rs 1 lakh. Taigun, which is also based on the same architecture as Skoda Kushaq, also secured a five-star rating in Global NCAP's updated safety test.

Mahindra Thar: Mahindra’s popular off-roader’s MY2022 version with 4x4 Petrol AT option is available with discounts of up to Rs one lakh on the lower AX(O) variant. The Thar is available in petrol and diesel powertrains with an option for manual and automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai Verna: South Korean car major Hyundai is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh on select leftover MY2022 stock, including Dealer end schemes and insurance discounts. The Hyundai Verna has 1 Diesel Engine and 2 Petrol engines on offer.

The Diesel engine is 1493 cc while the Petrol engine is 1497 cc and 998 cc. It is available with manual and automatic transmissions. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Verna has a mileage of 17.7 to 25.0 kmpl.

Hyundai Alcazar: Hyundai is offering discounts and offers worth up to Rs 1.2 lakh on select leftover MY2022 stock, including Dealer end schemes and insurance discounts. The Hyundai Alcazar has 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. It is available with manual and automatic transmissions.

Kia Seltos: South Korean carmaker Kia is offering discounts and offers worth Rs 1 lakh on select leftover MY2022 models. According to a source, some dealers are also willing to keep the 2022’s base pricing.

Kia Seltos is available with the iMT in the naturally-aspirated petrol and turbo-diesel guise with the MY2022 version. This version of the car is powered by a 1.5L Diesel HTK+ engine and is equipped with the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).