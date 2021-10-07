Tata, Hyundai, Kia doing better than others in PV segment: FADA President

Vinkesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that Tata, Hyundai, Kia are doing better than others in passenger vehicles (PVs) space.

The FADA data for September is out and there is a decline of a little over 5 percent across the board. “Tata, Hyundai, Kia are in a better position but the waiting period is across all brands and models,” said Gulati in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On the passenger vehicle segment, he said, “We have entered this festive with stock, in passenger vehicles, of just 15-20 days, which is low for a normal month also; 21 days’ stock is the right stock for a dealership. The customers are not liking this situation; festivals are auspicious occasions but they will not be able to get the delivery. So, the supply-demand mismatch is hurting the festive season in passenger vehicle segment.”

