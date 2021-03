Tata Motors under pressure on the back of the company having to hunt for another CEO. This is a negative sentiment for Tata Motors. Marc Llistosella, who was expected to join as MD and CEO of Tata Motors from July 1st, 2021, has decided not to pursue that role and the management has not given any reason for why he will not assume the role of MD and CEO.

This comes as a negative sentiment and it perhaps puts the commercial vehicle plans on hold as well because Llistosella was earlier the Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia and he has also headed the Daimler commercial vehicle business in India so the expectation was that he would come on board and put up a big plan for the commercial vehicle business.

Goldman Sachs has put out a note where they have retained a sell rating. Their view is that the stock has run up a lot, a 70 percent rally this year has priced in a lot of the good news. So, they say that target price, which they have is Rs 241, and suggest 20 percent downside to the current price.