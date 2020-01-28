Auto
Tata Group bets big on the electric vehicle ecosystem
Updated : January 28, 2020 04:32 PM IST
Chiefs of Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, Croma along with Tata Motors announced their EV plans
N Chandrasekaran believes that the fleet segment would be viable on its own within the next 3 years
