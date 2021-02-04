Insurance Partner
Tata commences bookings for Safari at Rs 30,000, SUV to be launched on February 22

Updated : February 04, 2021 02:01 PM IST

The new Tata Safari 2021 is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover.
With the relaunch of Safari, not only has Tata reintroduced an iconic model in the market but also given SUV lovers the option to choose a car that can accommodate six to seven passengers at once.
Launched first in 1998, the Safari was an instant hit in the market and redefined the SUV segment.
