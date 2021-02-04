Tata commences bookings for Safari at Rs 30,000, SUV to be launched on February 22

The iconic Tata Safari, which once ruled the roads, is set to roar again, and automobile giants have opened the bookings for the same. The all-new Safari, code-named as Gravitas before the launch, can be booked at Rs 30,000 from today (February 4).

The company will launch the vehicle on February 22, and plans begin deliveries the same day. With the relaunch of Safari, not only has Tata reintroduced an iconic model in the market but also given SUV lovers the option to choose a car that can accommodate six to seven passengers at once, depending on the model, of course.

The new Safari is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover. Harrier, Tata’s other SUV, which already has a strong market presence, is also based on the same platform. Under the hood is a 2-litre diesel engine, which generates 170PS of power. The model comes with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Besides a powerful engine and transmission, the new Safari will also feature the panoramic sunroof, reclining second-row seats, ambient mood lighting, rear AC vents, multi-drive modes among others.

Safari, also referred to as ‘The Legend’, is making a comeback at a very crucial juncture. Not only is the market flooded with SUVs but also going through the most competitive pricing. Tata’s own Harrier, which seems to be the inspiration behind Safari’s exteriors, is already an established name. However, the ones looking for a slightly longer version of the same car could opt for Safari.

Launched first in 1998, the Safari was an instant hit in the market and redefined the SUV segment. With Safari, the automaker is also credited with bringing the culture of “climbing” into the car instead of “sitting in it”. Since the SUV came with an option of four-wheel drive, it was one of the most sought-after cars for off-roading.