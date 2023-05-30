English
    Tata boss likely to meet Sunak for finalising electric car battery plant in UK this week
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 10:52:35 AM IST (Published)

    Tata's boss is expected to fly to London this week to finalise the deal to build the battery factory, which could employ 9,000 people in Somerset, southwest England.

    Tata boss Natarajan Chandrasekaran is expected to fly to London this week to finalise a deal to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Somerset, southwest England, which could employ 9,000 people as per reports.

    Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata Motors is set to pick Britain for a multi-billion pound electric car battery plant, saying the Indian firm would choose it over Spain. A decision by Tata to choose Britain over Spain would represent a major win for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is under pressure to make the country more attractive to carmakers, says Reuters.
    As per a report in Financial Times, Chandra's talks with Sunak would focus on the size of a state support package. The report mentions that though Downing Street and Tata declined to comment, a government insider has said: “The mood is very positive.”
