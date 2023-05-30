Tata boss likely to meet Sunak for finalising electric car battery plant in UK this week

Tata's boss is expected to fly to London this week to finalise the deal to build the battery factory, which could employ 9,000 people in Somerset, southwest England.

Tata boss Natarajan Chandrasekaran is expected to fly to London this week to finalise a deal to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Somerset, southwest England, which could employ 9,000 people as per reports.

As per a report in Financial Times, Chandra's talks with Sunak would focus on the size of a state support package. The report mentions that though Downing Street and Tata declined to comment, a government insider has said: “The mood is very positive.”