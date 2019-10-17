Tata boss Chandrasekaran: Will not sell Jaguar Land Rover, but open to partners

Tata Group, the Indian conglomerate that owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), said it is warm to the idea of finding partners for the troubled automaker, but will not sell it, reported Automotive News Europe.

“We’re not going to sell,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company, told the website. “Auto is a core business for us. From revenue terms, auto is our largest company,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor in 2008. The company underwent a rapid expansion overseas and was once Tata’s cash cow.

But more recently JLR has posted crushing losses due to a slowdown in China and a hit to diesel sales, particularly in Europe so much so that it was forced to sharply cut costs and reduce jobs worldwide.

Chandrasekaran told Automotive News Europe China sales have “collapsed” with a 50 percent drop last year, though 2019 is showing some improvement.

“Getting the right portfolio, which one we invest in for electric vehicles, and how do we cut cost” are issues that need to be resolved, he was quoted as saying in the report.