Tata is aiming at urban mobility as well as long distance trucking and will focus on both in internal combustion and electric vehicles, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran told CNBC TV18's Parikshit Luthra

at the Auto Expo on Wednesday. He also stressed that safety will be the keyword in electric mobility.

In a brief interview, Chandrasekaran outlined Tata's priorities in the coming year and spoke about other things, including the Air India incident.

We have seen a strong show by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo. You are at number 3 in the passenger car market, how do you see growth from here?

Both in commercial vehicles and passenger cars we are driving towards new mobility and we are investing in a number of technologies. You have seen us launch a number of electric vehicle passenger cars and commercial vehicles. You have to see what we are doing in fuel cell and hydrogen powered internal combustion engine vehicles.

We are looking at urban mobility as well as long distance trucking. In passenger cars we are investing both in internal combustion and electric vehicles. We had a lot of product gaps which we are trying to address. So it's a question of safety and a question of taking a bet on electric mobility, a bet we took in 2018-19. Since then we have only doubled and tripled our efforts.

We are committed towards making cars desirable for consumers. We have to work on affordability, on driving pleasure and technology. Tata Motors will continue to invest in technology.

You have launched a sub 10 lakh EV. How will you focus on bringing down costs and any challenges to electric mobility that you see?

We need to do play in all ranges, not just sub ten lakh. We need to have higher end models as customers have different choices and there are different segments of customers. We need to continue working on batteries and new technologies. Currently we are working with lithium ion and we need to look at other technologies as well. We are working with startups and innovators and this space will evolve.

Do you have a clear path to the number one position in the passenger vehicle market?

We don't talk about position on market share. We have a long way to go. Our job is now to continue to produce vehicles which are appreciated by customers

We saw an unfortunate incident on board an Air India flight. Any views that you would want to share?

As a company and as a group we fell short in responding to that situation. We are committed to taking steps, whether in terms of processes or other systems. We need to correct so that we can handle these situations much better. We would like to ensure that customers feel delighted to be with our airlines