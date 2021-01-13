Auto Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled, bookings start tomorrow Updated : January 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST Tata Motors will start accepting bookings for the new model from January 14 for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will have a new light grey colour theme and leather seats. With the launch of Altroz iTurbo, Tata Motors will be competing with 2020 Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply