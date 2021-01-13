Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled, bookings start tomorrow

Tata Motors officially unveiled the highly anticipated Tata Altroz iTurbo on Wednesday, making it the latest addition to the premium hatchback range. With this, the Altroz got a new turbo petrol option. The car comes with two drive modes – City and Sport.

Tata Motors will start accepting bookings for the new model from January 14 for a token amount of Rs 11,000. However, its price will be announced on January 22, when the car will be available for retail.

Here’s what to expect from the Tata Altroz iTurbo:

Design

Visually the car looks identical to other models in the hatchback range. It has the same glossy black grille, swept-back projector headlamps, LED DRLs, large fog lamps and a wide airdam.

What differentiates the new Altroz iTurbo from other models in the Altroz family is the addition of a new colour option called Harbour Blue. The car will be available in four other colours — High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. There are six variants — XE, XM, XM+ XT, XZ, and XZ+. Altroz will also continue to have the optional black roof.

Interior

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will have a new light grey colour theme and leather seats. As for the rest, the features are similar to the standard model. The car comes equipped with height-adjustable driver’s seat, push start/stop button, Xpress Cool, Tata’s iRA technology that offers many connected functions, multi-drive modes, and cruise control.

Engine and specs

A 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, the turbocharged petrol engine will power the vehicle. It will generate a maximum power output of 108 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 13 seconds. For transmission, there is only the option of a five-speed manual gearbox. The company will offer a DCT automatic gearbox with the Altroz in future. As per Tata Motors, the car’s fuel-efficiency is 18.13 km/l.