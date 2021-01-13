  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled, bookings start tomorrow

Updated : January 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Tata Motors will start accepting bookings for the new model from January 14 for a token amount of Rs 11,000.
The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will have a new light grey colour theme and leather seats.
With the launch of Altroz iTurbo, Tata Motors will be competing with 2020 Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI.
Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled, bookings start tomorrow

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Zoom seeks to raise $1.5 billion through new stock offering

Zoom seeks to raise $1.5 billion through new stock offering

M&M hits 1 lakh crore market cap, recovery in tractor sales a positive trigger

M&M hits 1 lakh crore market cap, recovery in tractor sales a positive trigger

Indigo Paints IPO opens on 20 January, to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Indigo Paints IPO opens on 20 January, to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement