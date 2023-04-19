Tata Altroz iCNG bookings start in India; variants revealed

The new Altroz iCNG will be the carmaker’s first offering to come with its new dual-cylinder set-up, which according to the company splits the CNG cylinders into two 30-litre tanks to increase the available boot space.

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors on Wednesday started accepting bookings for its upcoming Altroz iCNG for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Altroz CNG, which was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is the first CNG-powered car in the country to feature the company's Twin Cylinder CNG technology.

Tata Motors said that it will announce the prices of the upcoming Altroz iCNG in May sometime and will also start deliveries in the same month. However, this new variant of Altroz is expected to cost nearly Rs 1 lakh more than its petrol counterpart and will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

Design and features

The new Altroz iCNG will be available in XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ trims. The top-spec trim will come equipped with features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen, digital driver's display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver’s seat and rear AC vents.

It should also be noted that the standard variant of Altroz, which managed to score a 5-star Global NCAP rating based on the old testing protocols, comes with safety equipment like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and stability control.

Powertrain

This new version of Altroz will get its juices through a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company claims that this powertrain can churn out 86hp and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode, whereas it will develop 77hp and 97Nm in CNG mode.

The Altroz iCNG also comes equipped with a single ECU to ensure a seamless shift between petrol and CNG modes and vice versa. The car can also be started in CNG mode directly. In addition to these, the new hatchback also gets features like thermal incident protection and gas leak detection.