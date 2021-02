Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on February 1 announced an increase in customs duty on various automobile components. The move was to bring the import tariffs on these components on par with the general duty on the import of auto components.

However, veterans in the automobile industry believe the move is short-sighted and is a negative for long-term competitiveness.

"Increasing import duty on auto components to 15 percent not sustainable in the long-term," Dr Pawan Goenka told CNBC-TV18. He added, "Indian component makers have to increase competitiveness by reducing their own costs and not by putting tariff barriers."

Components on which import duties have been enhanced include toughened and safety glass, parts of electrical lighting or signalling equipment, windscreen wipers, gas compressors, and parts used in suspension and braking systems, as well as those which go into steering and transmission.

Customs duties on these parts currently range from 7.5- 10 percent.

The top boss at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India agrees. "The increase in customs duty on certain auto parts to 15 percent will further increase input costs and prices for cars which depend on specialised components which cannot be manufactured locally due to unviable volumes," Gurparatap Boparai, managing director, SAVWI said.

However, the Auto Components Makers Association indicated local players could take advantage of the raised tariffs in the short-term. "Increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items," Deepak Jain, president, ACMA said.