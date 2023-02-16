With this new policy, the state government looks to attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in EV manufacturing, create around 1.5 lakh new jobs during the policy period, and develop a strong EV ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government in its new electric vehicles (EV) policy announced to cover plug-in hybrids and strong-hybrid vehicles along with batteries and charging infrastructure. The government will provide incentives till December 31, 2025.

As per the state’s new policy, released recently by Chief Minister MK Stalin, EVs - including battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in electric vehicles (PEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and strong hybrid electric vehicles (SHEV) - will receive incentives in the form of road tax, registration and permit fee exemptions.

With the inclusion of strong hybrids in the definition of EVs, many cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) from manufacturers like Honda, Toyota and Maruti will get more affordable.

The state government announced offering incentives worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 10 lakh on commercial electric vehicles, depending on the battery capacity. Interestingly, the policy will also incentivise conversions from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EVs.

The state will offer incentives to charging and battery swapping stations and will also revise the power tariff for all public charging stations. The state has already signed MoUs worth nearly Rs 24,000 crore and with an employment potential of 48,000 jobs in the EV value chain.

Tamil Nadu government announced to incentivise EV projects and provide them up to 100 percent electricity tax exemption for five years on power purchased from state power distribution company or generated from captive sources.

The government also said it would promote Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem, and Tirunelveli as pilot cities for implementing e-mobility solutions. As per the new policy, the government also plans to amend building and construction laws to integrate charging infrastructure at the planning stage.

