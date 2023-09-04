Swaraj Tractors launches new range with MS Dhoni, offers power and reliability to farmers

Swaraj Tractors, a part of Mahindra Group and a homegrown brand in the Indian tractor market, launched a new range of tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category. According to the company, these new tractors are designed to meet the diverse and evolving needs of Indian farmers, offering them power, reliability, and style.

Hemant Sikka, President of the Farm Equipment Sector at M&M Ltd., in a statement, said, “Swaraj brand’s resonance in the hearts of Indian farmers is a source of immense pride. Through this new Tractor range, we’re offering latest features and technology to elevate mechanization in Indian agriculture and empower farmers to achieve higher yields and reduce effort, fostering growth and prosperity.”

As per the company statement, the new range of tractors from Swaraj results from the brand’s commitment to advancing India’s agricultural mechanisation and enhancing its product portfolio. Swaraj also claims to have a rich legacy of pioneering India’s first indigenous tractor and playing a key role in the Green Revolution.

Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd., said, "With this new tractor range, we’re steering the brand into the future, by enhancing its core of Power, Reliability and making it ready for future agriculture mechanisation needs. Beyond performance, this new range emphasizes comfort, versatility for emerging applications and broader customer appeal with its contemporary but authentic styling.”

The new tractors come equipped with the latest features and technology to handle heavy and modern implements with ease. The company also said that it will deliver exceptional performance and productivity in both existing and emerging applications, such as rotavators, cultivators, harvesters, etc. They also offer enhanced comfort, versatility, and durability to the farmers, it added.

Swaraj has also introduced a new advertising campaign featuring its customer and brand ambassador MS Dhoni, the legendary cricketer. The campaign showcases the superior attributes of the new range and highlights the strong bond between Swaraj and its loyal customers.

The new Swaraj range is available at all Swaraj Dealerships across India. Prices for the new range of tractors start at Rs 6.9 Lacs for 42 HP (31.3 kW) for the base variant and go up to Rs 9.95 Lacs for 50 HP (37.2 kW) for the top-end model. The company also claims that this new range comes with a best-in-segment standard warranty of 6 years or 6,000 hours.