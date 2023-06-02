Swaraj launches 'Target' range of tractors, ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

According to the company, the name “Swaraj Target” reflects the design of the new tractor range, aimed at fulfilling the unique needs of farmers in the country and helping them achieve their farm productivity targets.

Mahindra Group-owned brand Swaraj Tractors on Friday launched a new compact light weight tractor range called the ‘Swaraj Target’. The company claims that this new range of tractors is expected to set a new benchmark in the segment with its performance, features and technology.

Hemant Sikka, President of Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, in a statement, said, “This new addition to Swaraj’s portfolio is completely in-line with our Farm Equipment sector’s purpose of Transforming Farming and Enriching Lives making us future-ready.’’

According to the company, the name “Swaraj Target” reflects the design of the new tractor range, aimed at fulfilling the unique needs of farmers in the country and helping them achieve their farm productivity targets. Harish Chavan, CEO of Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd, emphasized that the Swaraj Target represents a significant milestone in their mission to provide farmers with the most advanced technology tractors.

In addition to this, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now the official brand ambassador of Swaraj Tractors and will also appear in the brand’s new advertising campaign. During the announcement of Swaraj’s new tractor, Dhoni said that he found farming fascinating and that he realized the need for farm mechanization during the COVID-19 pandemic. He chose Swaraj because he was happy with the product and is now formally associated with it.

Initially, the new tractors will be available in two models in the 20-30 HP (14.91 – 22.37kW) category. The Swaraj Target 630 model will first be available through Swaraj’s extensive dealer network in Maharashtra and Karnataka, with an attractive starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new range boasts cutting-edge features such as a powerful diesel engine with an 87 Nm torque and the narrowest flexi track width with options to adjust to 28, 32 or 36 inches. It also has features such as Spray Saver Switch technology and Sync-Shift Transmission for car-type gear shifting.

Swaraj Tractors, established in 1974 and based in Punjab, claims to be a brand that is made by the farmer for the farmer. They manufacture tractors in the range of 15HP to 65HP and provide complete farming solutions.