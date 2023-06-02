Swaraj launches 'Target' range of tractors, ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

According to the company, the name “Swaraj Target” reflects the design of the new tractor range, aimed at fulfilling the unique needs of farmers in the country and helping them achieve their farm productivity targets.

Mahindra Group-owned brand Swaraj Tractors on Friday launched a new compact light weight tractor range called the ‘Swaraj Target’. The company claims that this new range of tractors is expected to set a new benchmark in the segment with its performance, features and technology.

Hemant Sikka, President of Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, in a statement, said, “This new addition to Swaraj’s portfolio is completely in-line with our Farm Equipment sector’s purpose of Transforming Farming and Enriching Lives making us future-ready.’’

According to the company, the name “Swaraj Target” reflects the design of the new tractor range, aimed at fulfilling the unique needs of farmers in the country and helping them achieve their farm productivity targets. Harish Chavan, CEO of Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd, emphasized that the Swaraj Target represents a significant milestone in their mission to provide farmers with the most advanced technology tractors.