Svitch CSR 762 e-bike to launch soon; check expected price and specs

Gujarat-based EV start-up Svitch will be launching its first e-bike soon. The Svitch CSR 762 will be another addition to the relatively thin offerings in the electric motorcycle segment even as electric scooters are taking the country by storm. Expected to be priced around Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the CSR 762 will be competing with Tork Kratos and the Revolt RV 400.

The CSR 762 will be outfitted with a 3kW PMS (Permanent Magnet Synchronous) mid-mounted motor, which will generate 10kW of peak power, with 1,300 rpm at peak torque. With its motor, Svitch claims that the CSR 762 can hit top speeds of 110 kmph. With a lithium-ion nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide battery, the CSR 762 claims to have a range of 120 km. For those hungry for larger ranges, the company has plans to make battery swapping a key feature of the bike with easily removable and swappable batteries. The bike weighs a hefty 155 kg.

The CSR 762 is expected to come with six riding modes, including a parking mode, a reverse mode and a dedicated sports mode. The e-motorcycle uses a basic suspension system with a telescopic fork and a mono-shock, with disc brakes on front and back tyres. Other features include a 5-inch TFT display and a ‘thermosyphon’ cooling system. The carrying capacity on the bike is up to 200 kg.

In terms of looks, the CSR 762 goes for a rectangular LED headlight and a polygonal covering for its battery. However, the final look for the motorcycle may change by the time it’s officially launched. With Svitch tying up with 15 dealerships across the country and a planned Rs 100 crore investment to strengthen its dealership network, the bike may be available across the country in the coming months.

