Svitch Bike has launched LITE XE at Rs 74,999; check details here

By CNBCTV18.com

As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, more and more innovations can be seen in newer models of vehicles. Switch Bike, an Ahmedabad-based company, has launched its latest EV offering – the LITE XE. The LITE XE is a foldable electric bicycle, which the company offers for Rs 74,999.

Here is what you need to know about the bike.

With a 36-volt and 250-watt motor, the bike has a range of around 80 km.

The most unique aspect of the bike is that it can be completely folded up. The bike’s handlebar, seat and suspension are all adjustable.

The battery unit that comes on the LITE XE is a 36-volt and a 10.4 AH battery

The bike is made out of Aircraft Grade 6061 Aluminium frame, which gives it strength and reduces its weight.

The bike is available in 5 colours – Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, Goblin Green, and Berlin Grey.

An onboard LCD display shows the bike’s battery range along with the distance travelled.

The LITE XE also comes with 20x3 sleek tyres, 7-speed Shimano Gears, and 5 Pedal Assist System (PAS) modes.