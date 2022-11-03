Svitch Bike has launched LITE XE at Rs 74,999; check details here

As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, more and more innovations can be seen in newer models of vehicles. Switch Bike, an Ahmedabad-based company, has launched its latest EV offering – the LITE XE. The LITE XE is a foldable electric bicycle, which the company offers for Rs 74,999.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now
IST4 Min(s) Read
There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter
IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is what you need to know about the bike.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!