Suzuki’s next EV could be based on Ertiga, says report
Updated : July 15, 2019 09:54 AM IST
Suzuki Motor Corp’s next electric vehicle in the country is likely to be based on its multipurpose car Ertiga: report
The move is part of the automaker's plan to accelerate efforts to sell more eco-friendly vehicles in the country.
