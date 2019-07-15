Suzuki’s next EV could be based on Ertiga, says report

Suzuki Motor Corp’s next electric vehicle in the country is likely to be based on its multipurpose car Ertiga, reported LiveMint.

The move is part of the automaker's plan to accelerate efforts to sell more eco-friendly vehicles in the country.

“Most companies right now are planning to develop affordable electric vehicles for the Indian market and Suzuki is no different," one person directly aware of the development was quoted as saying in the report.

As per the report, the new vehicle may differ from the existing Ertiga model when it comes to size and may even sport a new brand name.

The development comes at a time when various automakers are taking steps to tap into the emerging EV market in the country.