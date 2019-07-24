Auto
Suzuki to restrict production at Gujarat plant after sales fall, says report
Updated : July 24, 2019 08:46 AM IST
The company will restrict its capacity to 7,50,000 cars per year, instead of 15,00,000 vehicles a year as planned earlier.
Unavailability of skilled manpower and inadequate infrastructure in Gujarat are also said to be the reasons behind the company's decision.
The Gujarat plant is the first direct investment by the Japanese company in India.
