Suzuki S Cross 2022 unveiled; prices may start at Rs 10 lakh

Suzuki unveiled the next generation of S Cross SUV on November 25. The new update brings newer features, design and more. The price of the facelift is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh but the company has not yet given details about the launch of the car in India.

The new design for S Cross 2022 brings it more in line with the Suzuki XL6. The SUV comes with a new front grille and a chrome line that runs through the grille connecting the two headlights. The headlights also get an update, with LED lamps lighting them up. The taillights have also gotten an updated design. S Cross 2022 now comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a sunroof, a first for the company.

Inside the cabin, the SUV sees more updates. Supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new S Cross comes with a 9-inch infotainment system. Some of the other features include a sporty analogue instrument cluster with a Centre digital screen, keyless entry, leather seat upholstery, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control.

The S Cross 2022 also comes with several advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like traffic-sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Blindspot monitoring, lane departure prevention, and front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree parking camera.

The SUV will be powered by a 1.4-litre DITC petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, which turns off the engine when the car is coasting, braking, or stopped, and produces 127 hp and 235 Nm of peak torque.