#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Suzuki rethinks promise of India's auto market, and it is not alone

Updated : November 08, 2019 03:21 PM IST

India’s auto sector has gone into a tailspin this year as tight liquidity at shadow banks, high taxes and a weak rural economy have sapped consumers’ buying power.
Global players like Ford, Volkswagen and Fiat are already re-evaluating their strategy as they struggle to make inroads in a market dominated by small cars.
Demand for SUVs in India is growing faster than some small car segments, prompting even the likes of Maruti that dominates the small-car space to look at launching SUVs and crossovers.
Suzuki rethinks promise of India's auto market, and it is not alone
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV