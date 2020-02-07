Auto
Suzuki posts 11% fall in third-quarter profit, hit by slowing India demand
Updated : February 07, 2020 12:39 PM IST
Suzuki posted an operating profit of 51.8 billion yen ($471.34 million) for the October-December quarter, its lowest since the March 2016 quarter and down from 58 billion yen a year ago.
Suzuki kept its forecast for full-year operating profit to drop 40 percent to 200 billion yen, a four-year low and a long way off its record high of 374.2 billion yen hit in the business year ended in March 2018.