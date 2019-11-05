Suzuki Motor's second-quarter profit slides 32%, hit by India demand slump

Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Tuesday a 32 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit, weighed by a slowdown in domestic output as the automaker improves its inspection processes, and a slump in India, its biggest market.

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen ($513.83 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 82 billion yen a year ago but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.