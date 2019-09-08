Suzuki Motorcycle India to hold back investment due to slowdown, BS-VI norms
Updated : September 08, 2019 08:53 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has decided to hold back its planned investments on capacity enhancement due to the ongoing slowdown in two-wheeler sales and expectation of a hit in the market by the transition to stricter BS-VI emission norm from BS-IV in April 2020, according to a senior company official.
The company, which is the only two-wheeler maker to post double digit growth so far this fiscal, also said uncertainty created over electrification of two-wheelers had also played a role in parent Suzuki Motor Corporation to adopt a wait and watch strategy before finalising on setting up a new manufacturing plant in India.
In the April-August period this fiscal SMIPL has sold 346,018 units as against 298,989 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 15.72 percent.
