English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto News

SUVs market share in India to grow up to 50% in 2023, says Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg

auto | IST

SUVs market share in India to grow up to 50% in 2023, says Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg

Profile image
By Vivek Dubey   Jan 4, 2023 5:42 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Tarun Garg, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai India, in conversation with CNBCTV18, said, “2022 was a great year for us and that was primarily because you know we were able to spot the customer trends, the movement towards SUVs.” 

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. reported its best-ever annual sales in 2022, an 18.2 percent increase compared to 2021. The company sold 57,852 vehicles in December 2022 and clocked its best-ever annual sales with 5,52,511 lakh units sold in the entire year. Interestingly, this was also the company's highest-ever domestic sales since its inception.

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read


Tarun Garg, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai India, in conversation with CNBCTV18, said that the year 2022 was great for the company and that was primarily because it was able to spot the customer trends, the movement towards SUVs. 
SUVs propelled growth in 2022
The said growth for the South Korean company was propelled by its sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which contributed around 53 percent share to Hyundai’s overall sales.
Garg added, “Tucson, our flagship SUV, also saw a very good response. You know you were selling about 1000 Tucson a year and now we're looking at 5000-6000. So the whole paradigm is shifting and as far as 2023 is concerned, we saw a lot of positives going. We can clearly see that the Indian economy is much more resilient and the tax collections are high, the stock market is doing well, the generally positive sentiment.”
“There are challenges of course. We don't know what's going to happen to this new COVID in China, of course, the global economy is showing signs of inflation. So there are challenges as well. But I think momentum is good enough and we should hope for a good year,” said the Hyundai COO, adding that in the last 2-3 years he’s learned that to take growth month by month, and the company will end up better than what we anticipated.
Also Read: SUVs emerge as biggest selling models in India — Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai top players
Impact of SUV’s rising preference in Industry 
Garg also explained the impact of the rise in consumer preference for the SUV segment for Hyundai as well as in the industry as well. He stated that in 2022, “As far as industry is concerned, SUV contributed 42 percent to the overall industry, whereas for Hyundai the number was 53. We believe that there is a lot more upside still to it and we at Hyundai probably are looking at somewhere between 55 to 60 percent of SUVs in the calendar year 2023. And I believe that even industry would somewhere be between 45-50 percent.” 
“This surge towards SUVs will continue primarily because of customers really really liking for the design, for the technology, for the fuel options, petrol, diesel, turbo. So all these things are really going for SUVs.” 

Also Read: India prioratised vehicle purchases over electronic and luxury items in 2022

Hyundai’s launch plans for 2023
Garg also gave a sense of the company’s upcoming product plans and launches for this year and said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront of launching products. Even in the last three years which were plagued by COVID, we launched more than 10 products.” 
Speaking about Hyundai’s upcoming electric car Ioniq 5, Garg said, “We are very, very excited because it
Hyundai recently showcased its new flagship electric vehicle (EV) at the Gateway of India in Mumbai and revealed that it would be assembled locally.  “Beyond Ioniq 5, there would be more models,” Garg said without revealing the more details. 
Also Read: Hyundai’s flagship EV ‘Ioniq 5’ to be assembled in India; bookings open
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X