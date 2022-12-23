SUVs emerge as biggest selling models in India — Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai top players

Moreover, given the popularity of SUVs, new entrants in the domestic car market - MG and Kia - are exclusively focussing on SUV space. Even homegrown carmaker Mahindra is focused on offering SUVs in the country.

The sports utility vehicles (SUVs) have emerged as the largest-selling models in the Indian automotive market with more than 14.76 lakh units sold in the country in 2022. SUV sales in the domestic market have seen a steady growth in the past few years and have finally dethroned hatchbacks by selling over 2.33 lakh units more in the current year.

SUVs in India have recorded nearly a two-fold increase in sales from 7,77,160 units in 2019 to 14,76,911 models in 2022, revealed an Autocar report quoting data from JATO Dynamics India. Hatchbacks, on the other hand, managed to sell only 12,43,685 units in the current year, down from 13,70,282 units in 2019.

“SUVs are considered as a boom that became a long-term trend and continue to drive industry growth,” said JATO Dynamics India’s president Ravi Bhatia. He further added that this trend also helped original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) survive amid the financial crisis which came due to the COVID-pandemic and is now a source of profit for many automakers.

Bhatia said, “The SUV body style allows an OEM to earn more profit than on the hatchback platform, which is evident from the SUV launch activity. They are popular because of their high driving position, that gives a sense of safety when driving, especially the older people. Plus, with higher ground clearance, they are more comfortable to get in and out, especially for old people.”

SUVs' popularity is also making sports and luxury car manufacturers like Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Porsche and Ferrari among others jump into the SUV market, opined Bhatia.

According to the report, hatchbacks account for nearly 35 percent share of overall passenger vehicles in the Indian market in 2022, 11 percent down from 2019’s share. This is expected to drop even further in the future as most automakers in the country are already planning to add more SUVs to their portfolio. SUVs, on the other hand, account for 42 percent of total PV sales in 2022, up from 26 percent in 2019.

Moreover, given the popularity of SUVs, new entrants in the domestic car market - MG and Kia - are exclusively focussing on SUV space. Even homegrown carmaker Mahindra is focused on offering SUVs in the country.

Among automakers in the Indian SUV segment, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai are the top three players. During January-November CY22, Tata Motors sold 3,26,354 SUVs, Mahindra sold 3,02,616 units and Hyundai sold 273,753 units.

Furthermore, overall 14,76,898 units of SUV volumes were sold during January-November CY22 as against 1,185,093 in January-December CY21. As per the industry experts' prediction, Tata Motors and Mahindra are expected to maintain their lead in the SUV segment in 2023 as well mostly because of their SUV portfolio.