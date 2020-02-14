#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors

Updated : February 14, 2020 06:31 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari said projects like electric mobility and electric expressway have immense potential and those investors who will invest in sustainable mobility solutions will have a "bright future".
"An electric vehicle which will run for Rs 1,000 and have no maintenance cost will be more economical than a petrol vehicle which will mean expenses to the tune of Rs 5,000-6,000 per month," Gadkari added.
