Rapido, Uber bike taxis can't run in Delhi after Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, June 12, by putting a hold on the Delhi High Court's order that had stayed the ban on bike taxis and allowed ride-hailing giants Rapido and Uber to operate without aggregator licences until the final policy is officially notified.

The Delhi government has provided an assurance to the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of comprehensive guidelines and a licencing policy for bike aggregators. These measures aim to effectively regulate the operations of bike aggregators and are expected to be formulated by July 31.