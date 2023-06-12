Rapido, Uber bike taxis can't run in Delhi after Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, June 12, by putting a hold on the Delhi High Court's order that had stayed the ban on bike taxis and allowed ride-hailing giants Rapido and Uber to operate without aggregator licences until the final policy is officially notified.
The Delhi government has provided an assurance to the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of comprehensive guidelines and a licencing policy for bike aggregators. These measures aim to effectively regulate the operations of bike aggregators and are expected to be formulated by July 31.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TeamLease renegotiates associate salary contracts, says margin boost unlikely until IT hiring picks up
Jun 12, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | IBBI Paper — here's why the 'Single, Transferable Vote' for insolvency resolution is a fraught
Jun 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority
Jun 12, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read