Suprajit Engg anticipates single-digit growth in FY24 amidst challenges in the two-wheeler market

The rural slowdown, coupled with changes in buying patterns, has had an impact on the two-wheeler space, affecting Suprajit Engineering's business segment, which constitutes approximately 25 percent of their overall business.

Suprajit Engineering anticipates single-digit growth in the fiscal year 2024 and is confident of outperforming the market. While the company remains optimistic about its prospects, K Ajith Kumar Rai, Founder & Chairman of the company acknowledged that the two-wheeler industry is not yet out of the woods.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rai said, “Although the May numbers have been very interesting. But the trend for the year, I would still think as a single-digit growth. I think the passenger vehicle will have a very strong market. I think it will grow well, it will hit a historic high. I also believe at the same time that two-wheeler, is not out of the woods, in fact I believe there is structural shift in the two-wheeler side of the business.”

“The rural slowdown or the buying pattern itself has changed, I would say. The aspiration is to buy a higher powered vehicle, for example, go away from the 100-125cc to 150 or 200cc vehicles. We have seen this shift likely to happen 10 years ago, we have de-risked our business, what was 90 percent of the two-wheeler business is just 25 percent today. So for us that 25 percent business which is a two-wheeler that also being further de-risked with our strong entry into the electronics division.”

Despite these hurdles, Rai expressed his confidence in Suprajit Engineering's ability to outperform the market and continue its growth trajectory.

“I think will continue to outperform, we have given our outlook saying that this year we will have a reasonably strong double-digit business growth with the margin improvements.”

He indicated that Suprajit Engineering aims to achieve a consolidated EBITDA margin of 12-14 percent in the fiscal year 2024, reflecting the company's focus on enhancing profitability.

Additionally, Rai emphasised the company's dedication to securing exciting new contracts in the control divisions. Moreover, Rai highlighted the exciting work being carried out by the Suprajit Electronics Division in the two-wheeler and two-wheeler electric vehicle space.

