Bajaj Auto’s operating margin hit a multi-quarter high of 19.4 percent for the December quarter, but increasing raw material costs could take some sheen off it in this quarter, the company warned.

The management said it expects Q4 margins to be lower than Q3 on account of high metal prices, mainly steel and aluminum which are unlikely to cool off soon. Unrecovered cost and not-so-strong operating leverage will likely put pressure on margins.

However, an incentive scheme by the government could cushion the drop in margins by 2 percent points, the management added. Margin expansion in the third quarter, Bajaj Auto said, was led by better sales of Pulsar and growth in exports. While other expenses will eventually normalize, as of now, discounts and advertising are low.

Addressing analysts post the release of its Q3 financials, Bajaj Auto said KTM’s profitability has improved and is adding to the company’s consolidated profit.

New launches Feb-March onwards

Starting February or March, Bajaj Auto said it will introduce upgrades or new launches in the 100/110/125/250cc segments. The management added that going forward, the 125cc and super premium segments will be the key drivers of growth.

In the international markets, Bajaj Auto expects the company to continue growing at 10-15 percent. Bajaj Auto said it will try to expand the penetration of its 125cc range to take on competition from the bottom end of the market. The company said it took price increases to offset withdrawal of the MEIS scheme, an incentive program for exporters.

In the third quarter, Bajaj Auto hiked prices of its two and three-wheeler offerings by 1 percent. This month, there was a further price hike of 1.25 percent. Going forward, the increase in prices will have to be calibrated and spread out based on market demand and the price hikes taken by the competition, according to Bajaj Auto.