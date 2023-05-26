Struggling traditional auto drivers face hardships as online bike taxi aggregators dominate market

According to available statistics, Vijayawada, one of the major cities in Andhra Pradesh, boasts a fleet of approximately one lakh autos serving people's transportation needs. However, out of these autos, around 50 percent are now engaged in pre-ride bookings for Rapido, Uber, and Ola.
Traditional auto drivers, often with limited education and unfamiliarity with smartphones, are facing tough times due to the emergence of Indian bike taxi aggregators like Rapido, Uber, and Ola.
In Andhra Pradesh, where a majority of auto drivers are less educated, it is disheartening to witness some of them struggling to operate touchscreen mobile phones and smartphones.
This trend has left traditional auto drivers with limited literacy, facing significant hardships. One such driver, Chinna, voiced his concerns about the situation. “Our autos are called as permit autos which cover various destinations in the city. We are not getting proper income with the entry of pre-ride bookings of online bike taxi aggregators,” he said.
Chinna also emphasised the need for authorities to address their problems with compassion and find practical solutions to support auto drivers.
(Edited by : Pihu Yadav)
