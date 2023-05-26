Struggling traditional auto drivers face hardships as online bike taxi aggregators dominate market

According to available statistics, Vijayawada, one of the major cities in Andhra Pradesh, boasts a fleet of approximately one lakh autos serving people's transportation needs. However, out of these autos, around 50 percent are now engaged in pre-ride bookings for Rapido, Uber, and Ola.

Traditional auto drivers, often with limited education and unfamiliarity with smartphones, are facing tough times due to the emergence of Indian bike taxi aggregators like Rapido, Uber, and Ola.

In Andhra Pradesh, where a majority of auto drivers are less educated, it is disheartening to witness some of them struggling to operate touchscreen mobile phones and smartphones.

According to available statistics, Vijayawada, one of the major cities in Andhra Pradesh, boasts a fleet of approximately one lakh autos serving people's transportation needs. However, out of these autos, around 50 percent are now engaged in pre-ride bookings for Rapido, Uber, and Ola.