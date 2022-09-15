Stringent implementation of traffic norms to bring down road accident fatalities, says Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

By PTI

Mini With the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle earlier this month bringing back road safety issues on the forefront again, he said there is not much of a gap as far as regulations are concerned but enforcement needs to be stricter.

There is a need to strictly follow road safety rules and stringent implementation of traffic norms in order to bring down fatalities due to accidents in the country, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Martin Schwenk said on Thursday.

With the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle earlier this month bringing back road safety issues on the forefront again, he said there is not much of a gap as far as regulations are concerned but enforcement needs to be stricter.

"If everyone would behave as per the regulation, we would already have a significant reduction in road fatalities, and that’s for two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler," Schwenk told .

Also read: