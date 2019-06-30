#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Stop calling luxury cars sin goods; reduce GST, says JLR

Updated : June 30, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover India president Rohit Suri said that if the criteria of sin goods classification is based on its high cost, then even going to five-star or wearing expensive shirts and shoes would also be 'sin'.
At present, luxury vehicles in India attract top GST slab of 28 per cent and additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs, taking the total tax incidence to 48 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.
At present, the Indian luxury vehicles market is around 40,000 units annually, and JLR with its product portfolio addresses a segment of around 27,000 units.
