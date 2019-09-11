#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Still charging: India’s electric vehicle plan

September 11, 2019

Electric vehicles (EVs), especially powered by renewable power, can be a sustainable solution for reducing air pollution in Indian cities and bring down India’s oil import bill.
Experts emphasise that a lot has been done by the government over the past few years to encourage e-mobility but clear goals and regulations are needed to get public transport, manufacturers and consumers onto the EV bandwagon.
India’s EV market is still at a nascent stage compared to the global situation, where China comprises more than 50 percent of the global electric vehicle market.
