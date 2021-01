Mercedes-Benz has written a letter to owners of the 2021 S-class, calling for the recall of the recently launched flagship model, soon after the car entered production.

It seems the luxury sedan has been equipped with shorter inner tie rods, which could lead to severe steering issues. These rods are not reliable for driving, making the car accident-prone. The company has contacted owners of the S-Class, who have been told to make an appointment with their local Mercedes service shop.

Around 1,400 cars that were delivered to customers, are being recalled for inspection, through a letter that states the owners will have to do it “immediately”. Service technicians at the Mercedes service shop will then thoroughly check these inner tie rods, and if they are found to be faulty, they will be replaced free of cost.

Widely regarded as the best luxury car maker, this comes as a worrying development for Mercedes-Benz. The 2021 S-Class was built at Daimler’s swanky new Factory 56 plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler has invested a whopping $888 million at this factory. In the same plant, the company will also build the upcoming EQS and new Maybach S-Class.

Earlier this month, Mercedes had launched the ‘Maestro Edition’ of its flagship S-class, priced at ₹1.51 crore (ex-showroom, all India).

The company also rolled out the latest version of Mercedes Me Connect — the car technology that has become a staple feature in all new launches from the German carmaker. The Mercedes Me Connect technology has voice recognition and integrates Alexa Home and Google Home. It also offers 360-degree parking assistance on the navigation system.