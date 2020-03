The Indian auto industry reported steep production cuts in February, ahead of a full migration to the Bharat Stage (BS) VI emissions standards.

Production of vehicles continued its double-digit decline last month, falling 18.14 percent to 1,646,332 vehicles compared to 2,034,597 vehicles the year before, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The decline was sharpest for commercial vehicles at 32.8 percent, followed by three-wheelers at 31 percent, two-wheelers at 19.82 percent and passenger vehicles at 7.61 percent .

The pain in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) was persistent in February as well, with domestic sales of goods carriers in the M&HCVs segment falling 46.78 percent.

Automakers have also had to put the brakes on manufacturing BS-IV commercial vehicles which are delivered as cowl chassis, as the bodybuilding process for such vehicles may exceed the April 1, 2020 deadline for the implementation of BS-VI regulations.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the utility vehicle sub-segment showed a flat trend, growing 0.10 percent in February, while sales of smaller cars, including hatchbacks and sedans, fell 8.77 percent.

The data contrasts with retail sales figures for February which showed a positive trend across segments, barring passenger vehicles. "Automobile industry continues to face hardship due to steeper decline in production and wholesale dispatches in all segments in February 2020," Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM said in an official statement.

SIAM also attributed the decline in wholesale volumes to supply chain disruptions from China in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that the virus has spread across East Asia and Europe as well – areas which serve as important supply hubs for auto components – the industry has raised concerns over a delayed ramp-up of BS-VI production going forward.