Statesman vintage car rally returns after two years, Lal Bahadur Shastri-owned 1964 Fiat main attraction

Other cars participating in the rally were a 1927 Lanchester, 1927 Chevrolet, 1928 Austin, 1928 Rolls Royce, 1929 Ford, 1929 Buick, and 1929’s Morris Minor.

The 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally 2023, an annual vintage car rally event, first started in 1964 in New Delhi, witnessed several cars of different shapes and colours on the roads of the national capital on Sunday.

The event’s oldest participating automobile, the 1914 John Morris fire engine, owned by the National Rail Museum, was the first vehicle to be flagged off. Apart from this, Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri-owned 1964 Fiat is also participating for the first time and is one of the main attractions of the Rally.

Around 123 vehicles participated in the rally, including 47 cars under the vintage category, 11 under the classic section, 18 under the post-War section, and 37 in other categories, as per reports.

People look at vintage cars lined up during the 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) People look at vintage cars lined up during the 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The cars that participated in the rally were a 1927 Lanchester, 1927 Chevrolet, 1928 Austin, 1928 Rolls Royce, 1929 Ford, 1929 Buick, and 1929’s Morris Minor.

All the participants in the rally were to follow the route of JP Hospital-Greater, Noida-Mahamaya overbridge and will reach the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate. After meeting the enthusiasts and common people on the streets, the cars will reach their final destination at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium for a prize distribution ceremony.

Participants ride in their vintage cars during the 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) Participants ride in their vintage cars during the 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

More than 56 trophies are expected to be given to the winners across different categories. The cars participating are divided into four categories -vintage, classic, post-war and others.

The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally, claimed to be among the oldest running vintage car rallies in India, is returning after a gap of two years on account of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Vintage & Classic Car Rally was flagged off on January 15, 2023, by Indian Oil Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) Chairman Amit Yadav, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon at the Statesman House in New Delhi.

RP Gupta, Chairman of the Statesman and Ravindra Kumar, Editor and Managing Director of The Statesman, were also present on the occasion. The event sees participation from owners and drivers of vintage vehicles. Apart from these, car enthusiasts and common people were also seen gathered at the venue.

SM Vaidya, in a tweet, shared an image from the event and said, "From the vintage to the ultra-modern, #IndianOil has fuelled & will continue to fuel every kind of vehicles on our roads."