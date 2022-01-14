Startup ElectriVa to set up 100 EV charging stations in Delhi: Report

Delhi-based startup ElectriVa has bagged the contract to install and operate 100 electric vehicle (RV) charging stations in the national capital. The charging stations will be installed in Saket, Defence Colony, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Green Park, Hauz Khas, RK Puram and Vasant Vihar, Mint reported.

Sumit Dhanuka, Founder of the startup, said the company planned to install over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country over the next four years.

ElectriVa is also in discussion with a few venture capitalists and investors to secure around $1 million to help the company achieve its goal of over 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations by the end of 2022.

India, at present, has less than 1,500 charging stations, with Delhi accounting for 30 percent of them. According to a report by industry chamber FICCI, the country will require 400,000 charging stations by 2026 to achieve its EV goals.

The Delhi EV policy is considered the most comprehensive EV policy in India that focuses on both demand generation and ecosystem growth.

The Arvind Kejriwal government rolled out its EV policy in August 2020, with the objective of increasing EV sales to 25 percent of total vehicle sales by 2024. The Delhi government was also the first to exempt new EVs from registration and road tax charges. This gave buyers a much-needed push to buy electric vehicles.

Last year, the Delhi government also authorised the retrofitting of diesel vehicles with EV kits. This will enable owners of old diesel vehicles to transform their diesel cars into electric vehicles.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in 2015 ordered that all diesel vehicles registered in Delhi that are more than 10 years old must be scrapped. The tribunal also ordered a ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

These owners were saved from having to scrap their vehicles after the Delhi government authorised the retrofitting of old diesel vehicles with EV kits.