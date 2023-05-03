Standards for EV battery-swapping will take time amid industry concerns: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” the minister added.

The Government of India is still working on finalising the standards for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging stations, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Many battery standards for EVs have already been set, said the minister while adding that there are no objections to Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Goyal further added that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” said the minister.

He added that while the government is not prohibiting any import of products for EVs, the Indian industry doesn't want to import what it can make. According to the Automotive Component Manufacture Association of India (ACMA), the Indian components industry is confident of making the best quality EV components and is ready to compete on cost and quality with anyone in the world.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the BIS will be setting up testing infrastructure across India for free on request by industry.

Tiwari, while talking about standards for drones and EVs, said that the national standards body is in the process of developing QCOs in consultation with various ministries for over 650 products. “Six standards already developed for EV batteries focusing on safety parameters and other standards are under development,” he said.

These standards are developed by the technical committee of BIS and the process of consultation is still underway.

While speaking about standards for battery swapping, Tiwari said that the BIS “will finalise standards after further consultation, validation and examination of various processes and technologies being used.”

The industry body held consultations with major industry players on draft standards for battery swapping, but still, some major issues need to be addressed before finalising draft standards for battery swapping, he added.

According to Tiwari, while several standards are still under development for EVs, interoperability is one of the important concerns of the industry. He said, “Many dimension-related issues exist on what should be the dimension of the battery to be swapped.”