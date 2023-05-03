English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsStandards for EV battery swapping will take time amid industry concerns: Piyush Goyal

Standards for EV battery-swapping will take time amid industry concerns: Piyush Goyal

Standards for EV battery-swapping will take time amid industry concerns: Piyush Goyal
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma   | Vivek Dubey  May 3, 2023 7:17:05 PM IST (Published)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” the minister added.

The Government of India is still working on finalising the standards for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging stations, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Many battery standards for EVs have already been set, said the minister while adding that there are no objections to Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Goyal further added that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” said the minister.
He added that while the government is not prohibiting any import of products for EVs, the Indian industry doesn't want to import what it can make. According to the Automotive Component Manufacture Association of India (ACMA), the Indian components industry is confident of making the best quality EV components and is ready to compete on cost and quality with anyone in the world.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X