Standards for EV battery-swapping will take time amid industry concerns: Piyush Goyal

The Government of India is still working on finalising the standards for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging stations, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Many battery standards for EVs have already been set, said the minister while adding that there are no objections to Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Goyal further added that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” said the minister.

He added that while the government is not prohibiting any import of products for EVs, the Indian industry doesn't want to import what it can make. According to the Automotive Component Manufacture Association of India (ACMA), the Indian components industry is confident of making the best quality EV components and is ready to compete on cost and quality with anyone in the world.