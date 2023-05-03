Standards for EV battery-swapping will take time amid industry concerns: Piyush Goyal

2 Min(s) Read
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” the minister added.
The Government of India is still working on finalising the standards for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging stations, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Many battery standards for EVs have already been set, said the minister while adding that there are no objections to Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Goyal further added that the government is still working on standards for battery swapping and it would take time as there are concerns in the industry. “No QCO is introduced without adequate industry consultation,” said the minister.
He added that while the government is not prohibiting any import of products for EVs, the Indian industry doesn't want to import what it can make. According to the Automotive Component Manufacture Association of India (ACMA), the Indian components industry is confident of making the best quality EV components and is ready to compete on cost and quality with anyone in the world.