Spinny launches Spinny Max to sell luxury segment pre-owned cars

Online pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny on Tuesday announced the launch of Spinny Max, which will offer customers a range of pre-owned premium cars such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and JLR, among others.

Spinny Max, which will operate pan-India with delivery service through 250 cities offering an assortment of over 500 cars, aims to create a niche in the market for luxury automobiles, the company said in a release.

Thorough inspection with some 250 different checks, assurance of the right price, five-day money back guarantee and continuous support from Spinny's team come as standard benefits with every Spinny Max car, it said. A detail-oriented new Spinny Max section will be added to the Spinny app, the platform added.

"Spinny was founded on the principle that everyone deserves a quality car. Spinny Max aims to create a niche in the market for luxury automobiles, making accessible luxury a reality. Each car is thoroughly vetted, and test drives and ownership are designed with highest levels of quality and support, keeping customer delight and simplicity in mind," said Niraj Singh, Founder-CEO, Spinny.

Also Read: