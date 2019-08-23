Spend money to make money: Govt departments to buy new cars in bid to rev up auto sales

Ministers and top bureaucrats can now look forward to getting brand new official cars, thanks to the government’s decision to do away with a ban on their purchase.

“In order to boost demand, the government shall lift the ban on purchase of new vehicles to replace all old vehicles by government departments. So government departments which till now had a ban on them, that they cannot buy vehicles even to replace the old ones, will now be actively told to replace old ones,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while announcing a slew of measures to pump-prime the domestic automobile sales.

Within days of assuming power, the Narendra Modi-led first National Democratic Alliance government had announced a set of austerity measures to revive the faltering economy and business confidence. Ministers have also been directed not to buy new cars.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales, a key economic indicator, plunged an annual 31 percent in July -- the steepest recorded pace of decline in nearly two decades. Companies have already started to cut their workforces. The autos sector alone has laid off about 350,000 workers since April.

Sitharaman said the government will also make auto loans cheaper and the banks will launch the repo rate or external benchmark linked loan products.