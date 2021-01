The recovery in the auto sector appears to be gaining speed—January seems to indicate that. Leading auto makers have a busy calendar of new models or upgrades of existing ones. Demand is returning, and auto companies want to make the most of it.

This is evident from the budgets of some domestic and foreign auto firms keen to expand market share through new product line-ups. A few are looking to cut back on their expansion plans and conserve capital, but that is understandable given the environment.

Sports utility vehicles is the segment most OEMs are upbeat on, but electric will be another segment to watch out for, with a line-up of two, three and four wheelers across price points and segments waiting to hit the market. The cost-conscious buyer will finally have a real range of electric options to choose from.

Things don’t seem as rosy for two-wheeler makers though. The pent-up demand and festive season demand are over. Uncertainty about a steady income is holding back buyers in rural and semi-urban areas. Fresh triggers for demand seem to be few at the moment.

In the passenger vehicle segment, buyers are having to wait for delivery. Supply chain issues are partly to blame, but the situation is nowhere as dire as it was a few months back.

January sales may be subdued, but that is a seasonal factor at play, as buyers defer purchases in hope of some tax cuts for the auto sector.