#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Home Auto
Auto

South India clocks highest sales for Italian automaker Lamborghini

Updated : January 11, 2020 08:22 PM IST

Agarwal said the Southern market is growing much faster than rest of India, owing to the investments coming to the South Indian states.
The importance of Bengaluru for the Italian carmaker can be understood from the fact that a city-based buyer was the only Indian to buy one of the 63 limited edition Aventador SVJ 63 cars.
Lamborghini has three showrooms in India, Delhi and Mumbai and Bengaluru which serves the entire South Indian market including Hyderabad and Chennai.
South India clocks highest sales for Italian automaker Lamborghini
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Closing bell: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty closes at 12,257; Infosys up 1%

Closing bell: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty closes at 12,257; Infosys up 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV