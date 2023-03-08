Sunjay Kapoor President of ACMA and Chairman of Sona Comstar said, "I'm positive about the Indian auto and auto component industry. Confident industry will grow between 10-15% in FY24.

The Indian Auto Component sector is upbeat with industry's current performance and is confident about ending the current financial year on a very positive note. In an exclusive interaction with CNBC TV18, Sunjay Kapoor President of ACMA and Chairman of Sona Comstar said, "I'm positive about the Indian auto and auto component industry. Confident industry will grow between 10-15% in FY24. In H1 component industry generated a revenue of $33 billion which included export of $10.1 billion. We had a trade surplus for the first time in history in last Financial Year."

He also added that there is strong growth in the domestic market and exports and the first nine months of this fiscal has seen exports worth $15.1 billion.

On being asked about the current demand and whether it will sustain, Sunjay Kapoor said, "The demand is here to stay, we hope imports will reduce as there is a push on localisation. Hope to see a continuous push by the government on localisation. Several International Purchase Offices want to source from India, we're seeing push towards China in plus one. Excess capacity from China coming to India as India is upgrading its technology."

On the status of capacity utilisation and EV component manufacturing, he said that the current capacity allocation is at 70-80%. If growth further continues, then the industry will reach full capacity. The capex cycle has been restarted in the industry and there are investments in building capacity and technology.

Kapoor said India is ready to take an edge in EV component manufacturing and more investments are likely by domestic industry in technology to push for further growth.

ACMA recently held several technology roadshows in various countries and received positive responses.

On the issue of auto industry divided around Free Trade Agreements (FTA), he said, "FTAs are a good thing, being competitive is important if we want to play in the world market. ACMA encourages FTAs, we are all for them. To be globally competitive we need to stand up to global competition."

