Pre-orders for Sony-Honda Mobility’s upcoming EVs are likely to commence by end of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start first in the United States by the spring of 2026, followed by Japan in the second half of the year.

Two of the biggest Japanese industrial giants — Sony and Honda — joined forces earlier this year to take on Tesla, the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) company by market capitalisation.

Sony and Honda-owned joint venture mobility company ‘Sony-Honda Mobility’ is all set to unveil its first EV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 4.

Recently, Sony-Honda Mobility (SHM) provided glimpses of a new mystery vehicle, which reportedly will be designed and manufactured by Honda. Sony, on the other hand, will be responsible for the service and entertainment platform, which is touted to be somehow related to the company’s latest gaming console, PlayStation 5.

The new concept EV is expected to get support for Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. Pre-orders for Sony-Honda Mobility’s upcoming EVs are likely to commence by end of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start first in the United States by the first half 2026, followed by Japan in the second half of the year.

Yasuhide Mizuno, a senior Honda executive, is serving as the JV's chairman and CEO, and Izumi Kawanishi, an executive vice president at Sony, is the president and chief operating officer. SHM, in a statement, said that it aims to become a software-oriented ‘Mobility Tech Company’ by providing high-value-added products and services, and building new relations with customers.

The company claims to offer its new EV with features like:

Autonomy: SHM aims to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving. Moreover, the company also claims that it plans to include hardware with a high-performance system on a chip (SoC) with total processing power exceeding 800 tera operations per second (TOPS).

Augmentation: The company also aims to develop a new human-machine Interface to provide a personalised in-car experience through cloud-service connectivity. SHM plans to introduce a seamlessly integrating of real and virtual worlds and offer entertainment and emotional space through digital innovations, similar to the metaverse.

Affinity: SHM also plans to build an open community for not only customers but also for other automotive industry players to create new mobility entertainment.

Earlier at CES 2020, Sony unveiled the Vision-S Concept (which was later renamed Vision-S 01). It later introduced its second concept vehicle called the Vision-S 02.